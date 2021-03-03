UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Overwhelmingly Win Senate Election: CM Aide Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:57 PM

PTI to overwhelmingly win Senate election: CM Aide Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has a two-third majority in the provincial assembly and would win the Senate election with thumping majority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has a two-third majority in the provincial assembly and would win the Senate election with thumping majority.

Talking to media persons outside Provincial Assembly Hall here Kamran Bangash said the opposition parties have gathered around to protect their corruption adding members from the opposition also contacted the PTI MPAs to purchase their votes however their offers were turned down by our members as we have a resolve to end corrupt practices from KP politics.

Bangash said we have to eliminate the culture of horse-trading from our politics adding putting an end to the sale and purchase of self-conscious and confidence of people was our mission.

Our MPA, Abdus Salam also received some WhatsApp messages for the sale of his vote however he timely informed the leadership and categorically rejected the offer.

He said ironically the opposition defended a scandalous video related to horse-trading the other day which was a prominent proof that the opposition supported horse-trading in the Senate election.

To a question, he said Yousuf Raza Gillani should step back with moral courage adding we did not contact any member from the opposition however they made constant attempts to contact us with regard to the Senate election. Kamran Bangash said the day of the Senate election would end with PTI's overwhelming majority.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Vote Provincial Assembly Sale Moral Media From WhatsApp Opposition

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

6 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

2 minutes ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

2 minutes ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.