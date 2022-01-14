PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Friday said that his Party would fully take part in Muttahida Opposition's protest against the Sindh's new local government system outside the Karachi Press Club tomorrow on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Friday said that his Party would fully take part in Muttahida Opposition's protest against the Sindh's new local government system outside the Karachi Press Club tomorrow on Saturday.

He said that they were going to make a big announcement in the protest.

In a statement, the PTI's provincial chief said that they would also go against the new local government system in the court. He also invited the citizens of Karachi to participate in the protest.