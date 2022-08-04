PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the call of protest, demanding CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 4th, 2022) The PTI will stage protest today against Election Commission of Pakistan.

Party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the call of protest by showing complete distrust on the ECP.

Khan had demanded Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down after accusing him of partiality and siding with the government.