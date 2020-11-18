PTI to provide best medical treatment to Alisha: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday said that PTI would provide best medical treatment to Alisha.

He said that the Sindh governor had already handed over a cheque of Rs 0.5million for the treatment of Alisha.

He said a summary had been sent to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment of Alisha, as her mother wanted her medical treatment in that hospital.

Haleem said, 'We are ready for her treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.' The vice president said when Alisha was referred to the NICH and her condition was better and she was talking.

He further said that the first surgery of the girl was performed in Larkana and there were no proper facilities in the children hospital.

Haleem said we suspected that the girl got infection from Larkana.

He said "My statement should be kept on record that the condition of the girl is not satisfactory."Haleem speaking regarding Waqas Ahmed said that he wanted to record his statement. He said that they had contacted the session court and they would also go to the high court.