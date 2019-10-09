UrduPoint.com
PTI To Provide Secure Environment To Workers: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Wed 09th October 2019

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said the PTI-led government was making all-out efforts to provide secure environment to industrial workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said the PTI-led government was making all-out efforts to provide secure environment to industrial workers.

According to a handout on Wednesday, he said this while addressing a ceremony of signing an MoU based on Dresden Declaration with a German organization about safe environment to industrial sector workers.

Ansar Majeed appreciated endeavors of policy makers and business associations for making policies for welfare and safety of industrial workers.

Experts from Germany Dr Christian Buchman, Olf Handloagton, Sabina Ahmad, Romeena, Faisal Ahsan, Dr Khurram Anwar, Provincial Secretay Sarah Aslam and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

