PTI to remove backwardness of merged districts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwer Zaib Thursday said the PTI government was committed to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people and expressed resolve to put the merged districts on path of development before completion of the five-year term.

Addressing a consultative meeting with tribal elders in Dara Adam Khel, he said the government has initiated various development projects in merged districts on priority basis and soon the people would feel the real change in their respective areas.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan prompt measures were being taken to put merged districts on path of development and prosperity.

The Minister said that PTI government was given mandate to ensure merit and transparency in the country, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make the country corruption free.

Referring to Sehat Plus Card, he said that tribal people could also be benefitted from the initiative of the government while Ehsas Kifalat Program and reforms in Zakat department were also parts of the efforts to provide relief to masses.