UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Remove Backwardness Of Merged Districts: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

PTI to remove backwardness of merged districts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwer Zaib Thursday said the PTI government was committed to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people and expressed resolve to put the merged districts on path of development before completion of the five-year term.

Addressing a consultative meeting with tribal elders in Dara Adam Khel, he said the government has initiated various development projects in merged districts on priority basis and soon the people would feel the real change in their respective areas.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan prompt measures were being taken to put merged districts on path of development and prosperity.

The Minister said that PTI government was given mandate to ensure merit and transparency in the country, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make the country corruption free.

Referring to Sehat Plus Card, he said that tribal people could also be benefitted from the initiative of the government while Ehsas Kifalat Program and reforms in Zakat department were also parts of the efforts to provide relief to masses.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

49 minutes ago

Under directives of Mohammed bin Rashid - Cycling ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

2 hours ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

2 hours ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.