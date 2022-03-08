UrduPoint.com

PTI To Remove Reservation Of Aleem Khan: Ali Haider Zaidi

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would remove the reservations of Aleem Khan who had great services for the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Jehangir Tarin and Aleem Khan had extended unflinching support to the PTI and they could not leave PM Imran Khan at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Mutahida Quomi Movement had already possessed important ministries.

There is no rift among the coalition partners, he said. All the allied parties are united under the umbrella of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. In reply to a question, he said opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move and the long march.

