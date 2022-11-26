PTI to resign from all assemblies: Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Instaf (PTI) on Saturday announced that his party would resign from all assemblies.

Addressing the PTI supporters here in a political rally, Imran Khan said the PTI would resign from all assemblies and he would announce the date for resignations later after consultations with his party leaders.

He said his party would not remain part of the current parliamentary system anymore.

Earlier, the former prime minister reached Rawalpindi through a chartered plane from Lahore.

The city's administration had beefed up security arrangements for PTI public meetings and over 10,000 cops were deployed for security.