UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Resolve Lingering Civic Issues Of Karachi: Haleem Adil

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

PTI to resolve lingering civic issues of Karachi: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said that we want to serve Karachi and resolve its lingering civic issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said that we want to serve Karachi and resolve its lingering civic issues; however, no any dual system or takeover of the megacity is on the cards, Addressing a press conference in Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, he said during two years, the PTI government has given a lot of progress and prosperity to the country. He said we salute Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team as he has cleaned the mess of past in just two years. He said the nation had got an honest, patriotic and brave leader, said a communique.

He said there are allegations that the federal government wanted to occupy Karachi. He said these allegations are not true. He said a coordination committee has already been formed.

He said if Karachi is developed, whole Sindh and whole Pakistan would be benefitted as 64 percent revenue of Pakistan and 90 percent tax of Sindh are collected from Karachi. He said there is no takeover and no dual system.

Haleem Adil said we want that gutters of Karachi are cleaned, its roads repaired and its 50 years old buses are replaced with new ones.

He asked the PPP not to hide its failures behind its 'Sindh card'. He said the PPP has always tried to mislead masses through ethnic-leaning slogans. He said this is time to shun the politics of ethnicity and extremism.

He said during last two years the PTI government has steered Pakistan clear from crisis. It had returned loans of Rs 5000 billion taken by the previous government.

It has inked agreement with IMF. It has given incentives to increase exports. The external deficit is reduced from $20bn to $3bn. It has decreased expenses of civil and military administrations. It has not taken any loan from State Bank of Pakistan this year.

Haleem Adil said during two years remittances are increased by $23bn. SBP reserves are increased by $12.5bn. Our stock exchange is the second best stock exchange of the world.

He said our economy is improving fast. The government has given health cards and set up shelter homes. Ehsaas cash emergency program is the largest program of Pakistan. He said our friendship with China is increasing. He said reports of commission in Sugar mafia scandal and other scandals are made public. He said the opposition wants NRO but no NRO would be given to them.

Sindh Baitul Mal Chairman Hunaid Lakhani said unemployment is the major problem of Pakistan. He said PTI government during last two years has attained a lot of successes. We have saved the country from a default. He said Imran Khan is not an ordinary leader and he has ensured that the wheels of economy are running. He said we sent NDMA to improve situation in Karachi. He said our policy on coronavirus went successful. He said Bill Gates and president of the UN have praised Pakistan in this regard. He said we have supported 7million families through Ehsaas cash emergency program.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadon, Haji Muzaffar Shujrah, Dr Masroor Siyal and others were present.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Scandal United Nations Stock Exchange Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China Bill Gates Progress National University From Government Agreement Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

26 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

44 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

44 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.