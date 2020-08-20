PTI to resolve lingering civic issues of Karachi: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said that we want to serve Karachi and resolve its lingering civic issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said that we want to serve Karachi and resolve its lingering civic issues; however, no any dual system or takeover of the megacity is on the cards, Addressing a press conference in Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, he said during two years, the PTI government has given a lot of progress and prosperity to the country. He said we salute Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team as he has cleaned the mess of past in just two years. He said the nation had got an honest, patriotic and brave leader, said a communique.

He said there are allegations that the federal government wanted to occupy Karachi. He said these allegations are not true. He said a coordination committee has already been formed.

He said if Karachi is developed, whole Sindh and whole Pakistan would be benefitted as 64 percent revenue of Pakistan and 90 percent tax of Sindh are collected from Karachi. He said there is no takeover and no dual system.

Haleem Adil said we want that gutters of Karachi are cleaned, its roads repaired and its 50 years old buses are replaced with new ones.

He asked the PPP not to hide its failures behind its 'Sindh card'. He said the PPP has always tried to mislead masses through ethnic-leaning slogans. He said this is time to shun the politics of ethnicity and extremism.

He said during last two years the PTI government has steered Pakistan clear from crisis. It had returned loans of Rs 5000 billion taken by the previous government.

It has inked agreement with IMF. It has given incentives to increase exports. The external deficit is reduced from $20bn to $3bn. It has decreased expenses of civil and military administrations. It has not taken any loan from State Bank of Pakistan this year.

Haleem Adil said during two years remittances are increased by $23bn. SBP reserves are increased by $12.5bn. Our stock exchange is the second best stock exchange of the world.

He said our economy is improving fast. The government has given health cards and set up shelter homes. Ehsaas cash emergency program is the largest program of Pakistan. He said our friendship with China is increasing. He said reports of commission in Sugar mafia scandal and other scandals are made public. He said the opposition wants NRO but no NRO would be given to them.

Sindh Baitul Mal Chairman Hunaid Lakhani said unemployment is the major problem of Pakistan. He said PTI government during last two years has attained a lot of successes. We have saved the country from a default. He said Imran Khan is not an ordinary leader and he has ensured that the wheels of economy are running. He said we sent NDMA to improve situation in Karachi. He said our policy on coronavirus went successful. He said Bill Gates and president of the UN have praised Pakistan in this regard. He said we have supported 7million families through Ehsaas cash emergency program.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadon, Haji Muzaffar Shujrah, Dr Masroor Siyal and others were present.