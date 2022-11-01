PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has shared plan for the long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will start fifth day of it's long march from Chen da Qila, Gujranwala.

Taking to Twitter, Hammad Azhar has shared the plan for Azadi march.

The long march which will start from Chan da Qila, will go to Super Asia, Sheranwala Bagh and Gondalanwala Bagh.

PTI leader Asad Umar has slammed Rana Sanaullah for calling long march as "mob".

(Details to follow)