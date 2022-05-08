UrduPoint.com

PTI To Return Resignations, Play Its Role In Country Development: Javed Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should return their resignations and come back in the National Assembly to play its due role in the country development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Imran Khan should avoid to make the national institutions disputed and he should join the national assembly for plying role of the opposition leader in the national assembly.

He said every politician should show responsibility and avoid to discuss the national institutions during their speeches, adding sensitive matters should not to be discussed before the public.

The senator said all political parties should sit-together for bringing electoral reforms which were need of the hour, adding the incumbent government wanted to introduce election reforms with consensus and hold next general elections in fair,free and transparent manner.

Replying to a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had told that it was not prepared for holding the general elections right now and it needed some time for making necessary arrangements to meet prerequisite for elections in the country.

