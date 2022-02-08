PTI to rule country after winning 2023 elections: Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) will form the next government and rule the country after winning 2023 elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) will form the next government and rule the country after winning 2023 elections.

The PTI would launch campaign to provide information to general public about reforms and development made by the government of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had made twenty two years struggle to eliminate corruption.

He said Opposition parties had given different dates and organized long march but they could not harm the PTI government.

The PTI leaders would meet public in coming days to highlight the performance made by the government in three years period, he said.

The PTI, he said would clinch the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of completing welfare projects.

He said PTI leaders had won the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and ruled the province twice due to development works.