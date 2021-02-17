UrduPoint.com
PTI To Secure Major Chunk In Upcoming Senate Elections: Raoof Hasan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Raoof Hasan Wednesday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with its allied partners would secure major chunk of Senate seats in the upcoming elections to be held on March 3.

Talking to ptv, he said all PTI aspiring candidates would win in the Senate elections and the party would emerge as the largest party in upper house of the parliament and above all, the government would complete its constitutional term.

He said those who had been involved in buying and selling votes in the past were the ones objecting the open ballot move but the government was committed to eradicate corrupt practices from the country like horse-trading in the Senate elections.

He said for that purpose, the government had tabled a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly for open ballot in the Senate elections.

Replying a query, he said electoral reforms were part of the PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan would not retract from them at any cost.

He said the PTI was the only democratic party that took bold step and expelled 20 of its members after founding them involved in selling votes in Senate election 2018.

He said the PTI government was aimed at ensuring transparency in the Senate elections to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He made it clear that horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes in the Senate elections would not be tolerated and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with such elements if found selling their political loyalties for monetary gains.

