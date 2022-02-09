UrduPoint.com

PTI To Seek Public Mandate In 2023 On Basis Of Performance: Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:48 PM

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would seek votes from the public in next general election on the basis of welfare schemes launched by its government

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would seek votes from the public in next general election on the basis of welfare schemes launched by its government.

The PTI would win next elections due to development projects and welfare schemes executed by its government since coming to power in 2018, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Zartaj Gull said the PTI leadership had achieved the success after 22 years long struggle, while the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had nothing to seek people's mandate in the 2023 general election.

She said the PPP had been ruling Sindh for the last 14 years, but its people were deprived of even the basic needs of life. Heaps of garbage littered the streets and roads of Karachi, while no proper transport system was provided to the city people, she added.

The PTI's Federal government, on the other hand had taken many initiatives and launched welfare projects for the people of Karachi, the minister said.

The party, she said, was going to start its for mass campaign to inform the general public about Ahsaas programme, health cards, Kamyab Jawan programme, housing scheme, and the ten billion tree drive launched by its government.

To a question about the opposition's long march, Zartaj Gull said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and other opposition parties had nothing to credit for appeasing the people. The PTI would win the next general election with a thumping majority because of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to serve the people,she added.

>