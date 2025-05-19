Open Menu

PTI To Send Delegations Abroad To Highlight Indian Aggression : Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, on Monday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would send its parliamentary delegations abroad to present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and highlight 'unprovoked Indian aggression.

'

Speaking in the Senate on a point of order, Faraz condemned India's attacks and stressed the need for international notice of the recent stand-off.

He also lauded national unity in response to Indian aggression but pointed out the exclusion of opposition members from committees tasked with presenting Pakistan’s case abroad. He called for greater inclusivity of all political parties in order to effectively plead the case of the country.

APP/szm-mao

