PTI To Spend Rs 95b On Agriculture, Livestock During Its Tenure: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:51 PM

Provincial Livestock Minister, Muhibbullah Khan on Thursday distributed agricultural tools and other gadgets among farmers of D I Khan under Command Area Project of Gomal Zam Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Livestock Minister, Muhibbullah Khan on Thursday distributed agricultural tools and other gadgets among farmers of D I Khan under Command Area Project of Gomal Zam Dam.

The distribution was made with assistance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and USAID for farmers affected by the coronavirus situation.

A function in this connection was arranged in DI Khan by Livestock Department wherein Livestock Minister, Muhibbullah Khan was the chief guest while MPAs Sardar Faisal Ameen Gandapur, Sardar Aghaz Akram Gandapur, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, DG Livestock, Dr Alamzaib Mohmand, DG Fisheries, Dr Khusro Kaleem, DG Agriculture, Abid Kamal, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, Engineer Muhammad Zubair and high officials were present.

Minister Muhibbullah said Green Pakistan was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it's our priority to materialize this dream into reality as soon as possible.

He said the past government spent Rs 44billion during 70 years on Agriculture and Livestock while the incumbent government will spend Rs 95billion during its tenure in these important sectors. He said government was helping its farmers to its best to enable them bring a revolution in agriculture sector.

The Gomal Zam Dam Area Development Project in terms of Agriculture uplift was a much beneficial and the KP government was providing all out resources for this important project. He said despite economic pressure the government did not leave its farmers alone.

Later, he also distributed commendation certificates among Agriculture Department officials for performing best in containing the locust attack.

