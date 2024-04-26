PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

(@Abdulla99267510)

A PTI spokesperson alleges that the police are conducting raids on the houses and offices of PTI members of the assembly and ticket holders in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage protests across the country today against alleged electoral frauds.

The party sources, the protests by PTI would be held in various parts of the country including Lahore.

The spokesperson of the PTI said that the police actions are underway to prevent protest rallies against electoral fraud in the by-elections.

It may be mentioned here that PTI called for nationwide protests on Friday (toda), accusing of electoral fraud in the by-elections held on April 21 and alleging “mandate theft” in the general elections.