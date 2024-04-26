PTI To Stage Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Electoral Frauds
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:29 PM
A PTI spokesperson alleges that the police are conducting raids on the houses and offices of PTI members of the assembly and ticket holders in Lahore.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage protests across the country today against alleged electoral frauds.
The party sources, the protests by PTI would be held in various parts of the country including Lahore.
A PTI spokesperson alleged that police are conducting raids on the houses and offices of PTI members of the assembly and ticket holders in Lahore.
The spokesperson of the PTI said that the police actions are underway to prevent protest rallies against electoral fraud in the by-elections.
It may be mentioned here that PTI called for nationwide protests on Friday (toda), accusing of electoral fraud in the by-elections held on April 21 and alleging “mandate theft” in the general elections.
Recent Stories
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects 654 meters on gas theft34 seconds ago
-
Education deptt holds awareness walk for enrolment of children in schools10 minutes ago
-
Governor KP says research in health sector vital for healthy society, rooting out diseases30 minutes ago
-
Laos launches vaccination campaign to protect children from measles, rubella30 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in corruption, criminal negligence be held accountable: PM30 minutes ago
-
Labourer's body exhumed to fix death cause40 minutes ago
-
Joints teams of PESCO, FIA held power pilferers; recovered huge amount from defaulters40 minutes ago
-
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliament45 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace49 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security54 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA directs ministries to ensure their officials' presence in the house1 hour ago
-
Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed1 hour ago