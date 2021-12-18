PTI to stage protest against Sindh LG bill outside PA tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA-Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman on Saturday said that they would stage a protest against the Sindh Local Government bill outside the Sindh Assembly at 12: p.m. tomorrow (Sunday).

While talking to media persons along with other PTI lawmakers outside the Sindh Assembly, he warned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would be responsible if their women workers were misbehaved.

He said that PPP's bill was bad even than an ordinance.

Khurrum said that no one was protesting against their bill in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, 'The people of Punjab are beating drums because of the best law.'While criticizing the Sindh government for not providing basic facilities to the people of the province, he said that they could not support the draconian law.