PTI to stage protest rally against narcotics sale in Hyderabad on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vowed to launch protest movement against large scale narcotics sale in Hyderabad and rally will be organized on June 13 in this regard.

According to party's statement, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and party's vice president Haleem Adil Shaikh will lead the rally from Haider Chowk to Hyderabad press club on Sunday afternoon.

Expressing concern over alleged open sale of narcotics under patronage of Police, Haleem Adil Shaikh said lives of thousands of youths had been destroyed due to it If the menace is not resisted and curbed it would push the new generation towards a bleak future, Shaikh said and added that PTI had planned to register their protest against drug peddling by holding rally in the city.

He said the objective of the protest movement was to create awareness among the masses and raise the voice against this social crime.

Haleem Adil Shaikh appealed to party workers, members of civil society and other political parties to participate the peaceful rally to save future generation from being destroyed.

He said despite clear orders of honorable High Court, for taking strict action and register cases against sale of Indian gutka, mainpuri and other such dangerous substances but Police failed to abide by the orders.

He alleged that Police officers/officials were collecting millions of rupees from drug peddlers for allowing drug pushers to operate in Hyderabad district.