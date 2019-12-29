UrduPoint.com
PTI To Stage Rally From Tando Allahyar To Khokhrapar On Jan 5 To Show Solidarity With Indian Muslims

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

PTI to stage rally from Tando Allahyar to Khokhrapar on Jan 5 to show solidarity with Indian Muslims

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has announced that PTI will take out huge rally on January 05, 2020 from Rama Pir temple Tando Allahyar to Khokhrapar border to show solidarity with Indian Muslims.

Addressing a crowded press conference along with Imran Qureshi, Ali Hingoro, Nisar Zai, Advocate Baghwan Das Bheel, President Hindu Panchiat Hyderabad Jadgesh Malani and other leaders at Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) here Sunday, he said a large number of people belonging to Hindu community will participate in the rally to condemn Indian government's attitude with Muslims and other religious minorities.

He said the enemy was fighting fifth generation war against Pakistan which would be foiled at all costs.

Shaikh said after Modi government's initiatives against Muslims and other religious minorities, the real face of so called secular India had been exposed.

Modi government has ceased citizenship of all non Hindu people who had migrated to India after 1948 and legislative bill in that regard had been passed by the parliament, he said and added that such kind of decision were purely anti Muslim acts.

He said Modi was a Hitler of India who was involved in genocide of Muslims in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said a civil war was going on in India.

He said in Pakistan, all minorities including Hindus were being provided equal opportunities like Muslims and they had been given full representation legislature and other forums.

He said Hindus, in Pakistan, were enjoying basic and fundamental rights and they are much more safe and secure than Hindus living in India.

The PTI leader said gross human rights violations were being conducted in Indian Held Kashmir where people had been kept hostage since last several months, they were denied of their free movement and not allowed to offer Friday prayer in mosques.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a real leader who had raised Kashmir case on world forums and world community acknowledged the Indian highhandedness of the Indian occupation forces in Indian Held Kashmir.

Haleem Adil Shaik said the whole nation was standing with Pakistan's brave armed forces and Pak Army would deter any aggression from outside the borders with full force. He said those who were maligning state institutions in pretext of court verdict, were being used by our enemies for fifth generation war against Pakistan.

He said the nation will foil fifth generation war at all costs through use of social media and defeat anti Pakistan forces.

Earlier, PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also visited the Mirpurkhas and offered fateha with party leader Jansher Junejo over sad demise of his uncle.

Haleem Adil also held meetings with the people belonging to Hindu community and invited them to participate in the rally being taken out from Tando Allahyar on January 05, 2019.

PTI leaders Imran Qureshi, Ali Hingoro, Nisar Zai, Advocate Bhagwandas Bheel, Hindu Panchayat leader Jagdish Malani and others were also present on the occasion.

abd/nsr

