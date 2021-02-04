UrduPoint.com
PTI To Stage Rally To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter will stage a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday.

General Secretary of PTI Karachi Saeed Afridi has announced that a rally would be held to show support for Kasmiri brothers and sisters of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the rally would be taken out from Insaf House Karachi to Bagh-e-Jinnah ground at 3p.m.

Saeed Afridi appealed to all PTI tigers and citizens to join the rally.

He said that Pakistani nation to continue its support for oppressed Kashmiris to free them from Indian brutalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

