PTI to start a mass contact campaign in Sindh from Feb 26: FM Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would start a mass-contact campaign in Sindh through "Sindh Haqooq March" from February 26.

"February 26 will be an important day in the history of Sindh. Me and our PTI Sindh leadership are coming to the province and starting a mass contact campaign," Qureshi said in a video message for the people of Sindh with reference to the upcoming "Sindh Haqooq March".

The foreign minister said they would approach the people of Sindh and tell them the facts about what had been happened with them during the last 15 years.

This campaign of "Sindh Haqooq March" - from February 26 to March 6 - will cover all 27 districts of the province, he added.

"I will urge the people, who are fed-up of this system of bad governance in Sindh, plundering and corruption, to use this opportunity of coming out and stepping forward. Let us join hands to start a change in Sindh," Qureshi maintained.