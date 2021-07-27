PTI to start new era of development in AJK: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was working on the formation of next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after emerging as the single-largest party in general elections for the Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was working on the formation of next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after emerging as the single-largest party in general elections for the Legislative Assembly. The PTI would start a new era in the liberated valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that lead the region towards prosperity and development, he said.

Reacting to the press conference of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he said the AJK government led by Raja Farooq Haider had failed to deliver during its five year tenure that eventually caused his party's defeat in AJK elections.

The Kashmiri people through power of vote, rejected those who made deals on Kashmir cause, invited Modi to their homes, met Jindal and RAW agent Hamdullah Mohib, Farrukh added.

Taking a jibe over PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, he said her anti-Pakistan rhetoric caused the PML-N to suffer the worst defeat in AJK polls. He said Maryam did nothing but criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan and used abusive language against the national institutions in her entire election campaign. In her election campaign, she did not utter a single word against the anti-Kashmiri policies of her 'uncle' Narendra Modi.

What Nawaz and Shahbaz could not do, Maryam Safdar did in a few months and ruined her party in a short span of time, he added.

He said that PML-N was leveling allegations of rigging despite knowing the fact that the candidates of other parties including PPP, Muslim Conference, local political and religious parties also got votes.

As per Gallup survey conducted before election he said, 44 percent people in AJK had expressed the idea that the PTI would win the election on July 25 while 12 percent say the PML-N and 9 percent believed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will form the next government. "It is a strange logic that where the PML-N wins, the election is transparent and where it loses, rigging takes place," he remarked.

He asked PML-N to accept the election results with open heart and calmly wait for completion of its constitutional term instead of leveling allegations of 'rigging' in Azad Kashmir elections which were held in transparent manner.

Farrukh said that PTI managed to secure more votes and support from Kashmiris in the elections as they knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan was their true ambassador who had raised the Kashmir issue with former United States President Donald Trump and other international key forums in a befitting manner.