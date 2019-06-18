PTI to steer country on road to progress, prosperity: Azam Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government would put the country on road to progress and prosperity and get rid of hefty loans

Resuming debate on the budget in Senate, the minister said the national wealth was plundered through excessive money laundering and corruption.

The PTI government inherited Rs 30,000 billion debts besides huge trade and account deficits, he said.

"We have to enhance our resources besides curtailing our expenditure," he said. He said today we were making unpopular decision to bring stability in the economy.

The minister said borrowing was being done for payment of loans already taken. Unfortunately, only two million people including 0.6 million salaried class was paying their tax. More people would have to bring in tax net to bring stability in the country, he added.

The government has to pay Rs 2,000 billion interest on loans taken by the past government.

He lauded the armed forces to freezing its budget despite facing internal and external threats.

The whole nation stood with our armed forces, he added.

He said the Chairman FBR had to revamp the whole organization to meet revenue collection target of Rs 5500 billion for the next fiscal year.

He also urged the media to expose those black sheep who were involved in avoiding taxes.

The minister said that soon the new National Finance Commission Award would be finalized with consensus of all provinces.

Javed Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz while taking part in the debate said the budget was prepared on the advice of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and lacked relief to the poor masses.

He said prices of gas, petroleum and other commodities were increased before announcing the Federal budget.

He claimed the government had also made cut in health and education budget for the first time. He alleged that economic team of the government has badly failed to strengthen the fragile economy of the country.

