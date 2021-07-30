UrduPoint.com

PTI To Strengthen More In AJK After Victory In LA-16: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said that the victory on a seat in LA-16 of the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir strengthened Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

PTI won the LA-16 Bagh 3 seat of the AJK, whose results were withheld for re-polling on four polling stations, after clashes brought polling to a halt on July 25.

In a news release, he said after securing a thumping victory in AJK elections PTI will form its government after winning 2023 general elections across the country including Sindh.

� The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir gave mandate to PTI by showing complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international fora in a befitting manner.

He said PTI would lay a network of development after announcing a mega package to end deprivations of people in the region.

He said the opposition cried foul over rigging in the AJK election as PTI had emerged as a popular party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

