PTI To Support Pervaiz Elahi As Punjab CM: Gill

Published March 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister candidate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister candidate.

Gill who took to twitter to make the announcement, said PML-Q had also announced to support Prime Minister Imran Khan in the No-Confidence Motion introduced by the opposition in the National Assembly.

>