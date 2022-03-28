PTI to support Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister candidate.

Gill who took to twitter to make the announcement, said PML-Q had also announced to support Prime Minister Imran Khan in the No-Confidence Motion introduced by the opposition in the National Assembly.