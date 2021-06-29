UrduPoint.com
PTI To Sweep Elections In AJK: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

PTI to sweep elections in AJK: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Chapter central leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that PTI candidates will sweep the upcoming elections in AJK.

Addressing party workers in Islamabad, he said that he held separate meetings with senior party workers and assured that their concerns would be addressed on priority basis, adding that they couldn't ignore the opinions of old party workers.

He said that senior party leaders and workers have assured that they would utilize all their energies to further strengthen the party position in upcoming AJK elections.

He said, "I have been tasked to address all concerns of party workers and make all out measures to win elections and spread the message of Chairman PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan to every nook and corner of the valley.

He said that numbers of prominent political personalities and formers ministers have joined PTI.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said negotiations underway with many others important political personalities. He expressed the hope that they will also announce joining PTI.

