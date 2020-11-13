PTI to sweep elections in Gilgit Baltistan; hopes Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep the elections in Gilgit Baltistan as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had only seven candidates and the party could not be seen anywhere in the northern areas

During the media talk after an event here for launch of a new model of ventilator, he urged opposition not to hold public meetings and rallies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif should address through video conference, he said adding the duo of father and daughter were saying two different things at the same time.

The PTI was ahead in the Gilgit Baltistan election while Marriyum Aurangzeb made a strange statement saying that elections were being rigged, he said.

Maryam Nawaz did a somersault a day before with her statement and both father and daughter should tell what they really wanted, he added.

He agreed that there should be a dialogue between the government and opposition on issues of national interest like National Finance Commission Award.

He said the three sugar mills of Shehbaz Sharif were used for money laundering of Rs25 billion.

The children of Nawaz Sharif created 32 companies and transferred billions of rupees abroad, he disclosed.

He said Maryam Nawaz suddenly got a massive amount in her account and she would be asked about this money.

He said there could be no dialogue on national reconciliation ordinance and cases being faced by the opposition. There could be no dialogue on weakening the process of accountability.

The movement of opposition was immoral and because of that it was not gaining steam.

Opposition was now stooping low with its rapid changes in stance, he remarked.

He said the PML-N should tell what kind of negotiations it wanted with the army. The PML-N wanted that army should intervene on its behalf and bring it into government and then should not interfere for the next five years, Fawad commented.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill the promise of creating the province of Gilgit Baltistan.

Fawad said it was heartening that the production of a latest kind of ventilator was launched in Pakistan.

He said now the ventilators would be available in enough quantity for patients. Five countries had produced the coronavirus vaccine and had their monopoly. When coronavirus started everything was being imported and there was even shortage of face masks. Now ventilators were being produced in Pakistan He said before introduction of a vaccine, the only cure against coronavirus was prevention.

It was not possible to produce vaccine for coronavirus on a mass scale, he added.

He said Pakistan was importing 100 million Dollars worth of coronavirus related products, adding Pakistan was setting up new industries for medical instruments saving four billion dollars of foreign exchange.

Within a year, Pakistan would be making pacemaker of heart, he told. "We will soon be making electric buses in Pakistan."The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the government overcame challenges and difficulties and facilitated the industry in production of stents, ventilators and other devices.

The manufacturing of new medical equipment would not only benefit the patients but the economy of the country as well, he added.