UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Sweep GB Election: PTI GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:57 PM

PTI to sweep GB election: PTI GB

General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Gilgit Baltistan chapter, Fathe Ullah on Saturday said PTI would sweep GB election because of the tremendous policies of Primer Minister Imram Khan to uplift living standard of the people

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Gilgit Baltistan chapter, Fathe Ullah on Saturday said PTI would sweep GB election because of the tremendous policies of Primer Minister Imram Khan to uplift living standard of the people.

Talking to APP he said people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) wanted same change which PTI had brought in other parts of the country.

He said on November 15th people would bring a big change in GB and people of this part would reject the status quo through their votes.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) could not change life standard of people of GB, adding that PTI would do so.

He said that Bilawal And Maryam could not be-fool the people of GB by their false slogans, promises and speeches because sames promises had been made by their ancestors in past.

He said that people of GB would get special economic zone and other mega projects soon as announced by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Ameen Gandapur.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Same Pakistan Peoples Party November

Recent Stories

Tunisia strikes deal with protesters to restart oi ..

36 seconds ago

WHO Says 6 Countries Reported New Coronavirus in F ..

38 seconds ago

Senior business leader lauds FBR's facility for ex ..

3 minutes ago

PSSF President condoles death of Dr. Imdad Ismaili ..

3 minutes ago

5 more COVID-19 cases reported from Attock

3 minutes ago

PTI govt to continue serve masses: Sarwar Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.