PTI to sweep GB election: PTI GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Gilgit Baltistan chapter, Fathe Ullah on Saturday said PTI would sweep GB election because of the tremendous policies of Primer Minister Imram Khan to uplift living standard of the people.

Talking to APP he said people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) wanted same change which PTI had brought in other parts of the country.

He said on November 15th people would bring a big change in GB and people of this part would reject the status quo through their votes.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) could not change life standard of people of GB, adding that PTI would do so.

He said that Bilawal And Maryam could not be-fool the people of GB by their false slogans, promises and speeches because sames promises had been made by their ancestors in past.

He said that people of GB would get special economic zone and other mega projects soon as announced by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Ameen Gandapur.