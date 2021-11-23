PTI to sweep local govt elections : Bangash

Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep local government elections across the province on basis of it's popularity and development work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep local government elections across the province on basis of it's popularity and development work.

Addressing a press conference, he said that PTI's had filed it's mayor candidates on all 66 tehsils.

"We will sweep village council, neighborhood council, tehsil nazim and city Mlmayor elections as PTI is the most popular party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", he said.

He said that strong and functional local government system was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and core part of the PTI's manifesto.

He said that KP government gave a best system of local government from 2015-2019 which provide relief to people at the grassroots level.

Bangash said that total 400 party's workers applied for tickets out of which 66 best and suitable candidates were selected with consensus and consultation of party's workers.

He said that every worker was an asset of the party and called on them to fully support party's candidates in local government elections.

He said that in the first phase elections were being held in 17 districts including three merged which were deprived of local government system for over 70 years.

Kamran Bangash said that first phase of local body elections would be held this year and second phase next year 2022.