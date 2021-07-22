PTI To Sweep Next Election On Performance, Delivery's Basis: Sarwar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the next general elections on the basis of its performance and delivery to the masses.
Talking in a private television channel's special Eid programme, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no lust for money or power, he (Imran Khan) just wanted to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.
He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure.
Replying to a question, he said even former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had strong belief that every democratically elected government should complete its five-year term.
Commenting on good governance, he said equality, justice and merit were the key indicators of good governance.