UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Sweep Next Election On Performance, Delivery's Basis: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:10 PM

PTI to sweep next election on performance, delivery's basis: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the next general elections on the basis of its performance and delivery to the masses.

Talking in a private television channel's special Eid programme, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no lust for money or power, he (Imran Khan) just wanted to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure.

Replying to a question, he said even former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had strong belief that every democratically elected government should complete its five-year term.

Commenting on good governance, he said equality, justice and merit were the key indicators of good governance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Money TV Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

26 minutes ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

41 minutes ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.