PTI to sweep next elections on basis of its performance: LG Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan has said, people gave a clear mandate to present PTI-led government and it was endeavouring to fulfill expectations of the poor of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan has said, people gave a clear mandate to present PTI-led government and it was endeavouring to fulfill expectations of the poor of the province.

He hoped that PTI would clean sweep the next general elections by dint of its outstanding performance.

"The provincial government has made history by presenting pro-poor budget for the first time", he claimed. Our revolutionary projects like Health Card and Ehsas Kifalat will change the destiny of the people. "The public vote and support was our might", he said adding that he was not the only one in the assembly but there are 145 MPAs and they all are fighting for the rights of their Constituencies hence Allah Almighty helped them in this democratic struggle.

He further said that development projects worth billions of rupees were not a favor to anyone but the people have their right. Our job is to invest this money honestly so that people's lives can be improved. He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Haripur.

Earlier, he also met various public delegations in Haripur.

Akbar Ayub Khan also listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions to the concerned authorities for its durable solution. He made clear that he would continue working round the clock to serve the people accordingly. "My goal is the welfare of the people", he exclaimed saying that in the current PTI government, there was no dearth of funds for the public interest. "We have eliminated the sense of deprivations among the people of backward areas so that no area was left behind in the race for development", he added.

The Minister assured that the problems and demands raised by the people would be adequately addressed and clarified that in the coming years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was becoming the richest and most prosperous province due to the development of its abundant resources. "Hence all the problems of the people will be automatically resolved under an automated system devised by the present PTI government in the coming times", he concluded.