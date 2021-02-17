UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Sweep Senate Polls With Thumping Majority: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:25 PM

PTI to sweep Senate polls with thumping majority: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said there would be open ballot in the Senate elections and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the polls with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said there would be open ballot in the Senate elections and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the polls with thumping majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI had awarded Senate tickets to the deserving candidates on merit.

He said open ballot in Senate elections would ensure transparency and help strengthening the democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He accused opposition for the continuity of 'money culture' so that it was opposing the constitutional amendment for open ballot in the Senate elections.

"The PTI government is making efforts to get rid of the 'money culture' in elections and committed to expose the real faces of people allegedly involved in horse-trading in the past," he added.

Fawad said Pakistan Peoples party immature leadership had ignored their seniors candidates for the Senate elections.

Replying a query, he said those who were trying to create anarchy were, in fact, facing anarchy within their ranks and the people allegedly involved in taking bribe for Senate elections in the past would reach their logical conclusion soon as investigation was underway into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Democracy Money Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow Not Ruling Out Applying to Register Russian ..

5 minutes ago

Medvedev stays cool in heat to topple Rublev

5 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Seeking to Acquire Australia's FAR ..

5 minutes ago

What is Pakistan Searching for?

18 minutes ago

Russia Is Ready to Profoundly Review Relations Wit ..

10 minutes ago

Family of deceased guardians demand arrest of kill ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.