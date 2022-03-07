UrduPoint.com

PTI To Table Constitutional Amendment For South Punjab Province Soon: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

PTI to table constitutional amendment for South Punjab province soon: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI has decided to bring the constitutional amendment in Parliament for formation of South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI has decided to bring the constitutional amendment in Parliament for formation of South Punjab province.

In a tweet, he said that "this amendment will be laid before the assembly soon".

Speaking about opposition, Senator Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that the opposition was stuck in a blind alley, adding that now they wanted to have face saving.

He said that they will be defeated as usual. He said that by the will of Almighty Allah their so called no confidence move against the Prime Minister will turn into confidence plus.

