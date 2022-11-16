UrduPoint.com

PTI To Take Legal Action Against Umar Farooq Zahoor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

Fawad Chaudhary says Saudi crown prince in 2018 gifted a watch to Imran Khan and the controversy over the watch's price had been going on for a while now.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) PTI on Wednesday decided to take legal action against Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the Emirates over his revelation of buying Toshakana gifts given to ex-prime minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Umar Farooq Zahoor had revealed that Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar sold the expensive Graff wristwatch — worth at least Rs2 billion to him.

"I have evidence to prove it," said Zahoor.

He said in an affidavit that there were four gifts which he purchased from Farah — a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

Addressing a press conference along with Fawad Chaudhary, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said that the party decided to initiate legal proceedings against Zahoor as he claims were baseless.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the Saudi crown prince in 2018 gifted a watch to Imran Khan and the controversy over the watch's price had been going on for a while now.

Chaudhry stated that the watch was priced at Rs100 million, and in line with the law regulating Toshakhana, Khan sold it for more than Rs50 million in the market and filed capital gain tax on it.

The PTI leader said when the gifts given to state officials arrive in Pakistan, they were deposited into Toshakhana.

