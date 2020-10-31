PTI to take out rally for paying tributes to Pakistan Army on Nov 01

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Saturday announced to take out a rally for paying rich tributes to Pakistan Army on Sunday (November 01) in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Saturday announced to take out a rally for paying rich tributes to Pakistan Army on Sunday (November 01) in the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that PTI Karachi had decided to take out a rally not only for PTI but for the entire nation.

They urged participants to wear masks and follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the rally.

Firdous Shamim while talking on the occasion said, 'We want to tell enemies that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Army.' He said that Indian fighter-jet was shot down by Pakistan Army and pilot Wing Commander Abhinand was captured.

He said that "Pakistan army is known as the great force of the world." Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was busy in politics and not paying any heed towards Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said adding that the role of Pakistan army in Covid-19 was also appreciable.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the purpose of holding the rally was to show that they stand by the decisions of the institutions of the country including army and judiciary.

He alleged that PDM making endeavors to prevent development of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made attempts to stabilize economic condition of the country and dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the country, he said adding that PDM would be dripping with sweat soon.

He also condemned the words of former Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

Besides others PTI leaders Jamal Siddiqui, Shahzad Qureshi, Saeed Afridi, Mehmood Maulvi were also present on the occasion.