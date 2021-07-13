UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Take Solo Flight In Upcoming AJK Polls, Claims Zartaj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

PTI to take solo flight in upcoming AJK polls, claims Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday claimed that all corrupt political orphans have no credibility in the eyes of masses and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will clean sweep upcoming Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday claimed that all corrupt political orphans have no credibility in the eyes of masses and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will clean sweep upcoming Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections with thumping majority.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were also exerting themselves to clinch victory but the prospects of PTI's victory were far brighter than them, she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said PTI government was committed to bring major development packages for AJK , adding she said whole system would be changed with the power of the vote and PTI would start a new phase of prosperity in AJK after the elections.

She promised that PTI's manifesto for AJK is not mere words, it will be implemented in letter and spirit, as PTI was sincerely working for the welfare of the country under the honest and sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Gul said past two governments of PML-N and PPP has totally ignored the Kashmir cause and were doing nothing practical to solve the decades old dispute.

She further criticized that PPP is responsible for the destruction of urban Sindh, people suffered a lot due to PPP's ethnic based politics.

She asked PPP to first focus on the betterment of Sindh and then participate in coming AJK election as Sindh government had done nothing to save Karachi from possible urban flooding and people of Sindh has no drinking water and no dog-bite vaccines yet.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Vote Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Five mln people in Cambodia vaccinated against COV ..

55 seconds ago

Russia to Make All Efforts to Bring Home Russian C ..

58 seconds ago

China-Vietnam freight train trips surge in H1

1 minute ago

World Youth Skills Day to be marked on July 15

1 minute ago

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Indian capital, sev ..

7 minutes ago

China Boosts Trade by 37.4% in First Half of 2021 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.