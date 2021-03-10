UrduPoint.com
PTI To Use All Political, Democratic And Legal Options For Sanjrani’s Victory: Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:37 PM

PTI to use all political, democratic and legal options for Sanjrani’s victory: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says that opposition is harming democracy by using illegal and immoral tactics including sale and purchase of votes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the opposition was harming democracy by using illegal and immoral tactics, including sale and purchase of votes.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said PTI would utilize all political, democratic and legal options for victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a strong commitment of fighting against immoral and undemocratic tactics.

