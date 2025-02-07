PTI To Use Government Machinery On February 8 Public Gathering, Alleges Khawaja Asif
Published February 07, 2025
Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that despite being in power in KP, PTI continues to allege election rigging.
He further alleged that the province’s public funds would be misused to organize the event.
"If you want to hold a political gathering, come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan—places where you claim injustices have been done to you," he said.
In other provinces, he said, forget about the public attending gatherings; even PTI’s leadership is nowhere to be seen on the ground.
Criticizing PTI, he said that the party is like a plant that only grows in government nurseries.
