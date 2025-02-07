Open Menu

PTI To Use Government Machinery On February 8 Public Gathering, Alleges Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that despite being in power in KP, PTI continues to allege election rigging.

He further alleged that the province’s public funds would be misused to organize the event.

"If you want to hold a political gathering, come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan—places where you claim injustices have been done to you," he said.

In other provinces, he said, forget about the public attending gatherings; even PTI’s leadership is nowhere to be seen on the ground.

Criticizing PTI, he said that the party is like a plant that only grows in government nurseries.

Recent Stories

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 publ ..

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..

39 seconds ago
 Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third wo ..

Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold

28 seconds ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development ..

Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025

30 seconds ago
 PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for re ..

PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

31 seconds ago
 Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

33 seconds ago
 Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 8

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 8

34 seconds ago
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

16 minutes ago
 SC judge urges institutions to utilize available r ..

SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Ka ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..

6 minutes ago
 5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

31 minutes ago
 DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, ..

DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation

6 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in two different incidents ..

One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan