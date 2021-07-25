PTI to win AJK elections: Haleem Adil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday hooped that PTI would win Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections wih clear mandate.

Talking to media here, he said people of AJK would vote for PTI candidates.

Haleem Adil said, "the traitors will be defeated and patriotic Kashmiri will vote for PTI".

He said Kashmiris were in the favor of PTI and wanted to bring PTI in power in AJK.

"I have brought special "Laddu" (sweet) from Karachi to celebrate the victory of PTI",he added.