PTI to win AJK elections with simple majority: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections with simple majority.

The PTI would form the government in AJK and continue efforts for strengthening Kashmir cause, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is no hindrance in releasing results, he said.

Replying to a question about pre-poll rigging allegations, he said Federal government had invited the Opposition parties on many occasions for introducing electronic voting system (EVS).

He said, there was a dire need to adopt electronic voting system to get rid of such allegations. Commenting on Kashmir cause and Opposition's hue and cry, the FM said the Opposition parties are playing politics regarding Kashmir. "No one is going to compromise on Kashmir matter, " he stated.

PTI after forming the government in AJK would continue work for raising voice of the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a befitting manner, he said.