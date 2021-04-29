PTI to win back NA-249 seat: PTI leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar and PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday said that they would win back NA-249 seat in the by-elections as the voters of the constituency would cast their votes in favour of PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar and PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday said that they would win back NA-249 seat in the by-elections as the voters of the constituency would cast their votes in favour of PTI.

They said that the voters would make successful to PTI.

Bilal Ghaffar said that PTI was only party, which knew the difficulties of the citizens.

He said, 'In today's by-election it would be clear that PTI is Karachi's elected party.'He said that PTI candidate Amjad Afridi would be a successful candidate in the by-elections.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that Amjad Afridi ran his election campaign in an active and energetic way.