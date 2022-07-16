PTI to win by-elections with majority: Shibli Faraz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Shibli Faraz claimed on Saturday that PTI would win by-elections with majority.

While talking to media persons at local press club, Shibli Faraz, however, urged the citizens to come out of home and cast votes to decide their future destination.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz stated that PTI tried its best for election reforms.

To another question, Shibli stated that PTI's party policy was to develop ties with different countries including America, China and Russia, based on self respect, honour and dignity.

He expressed satisfaction and stated that people were welcoming PTI's narrative.