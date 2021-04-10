UrduPoint.com
PTI To Win By-polls In NA-75: Baryar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior vice president Punjab Ch Saleem Baryar said on Saturday that PTI would win by-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV) Daska.

Talking to the media at Civil Club Daska, he said that PML-Q was supporting PTI candidate in NA-75 by-election, adding that party leadership stood with PTI government for national development and prosperity.

Baryar said that PML-N's political agenda was nothing more than to destabilize Pakistan politically and economically.

He said, PML-N had ever done the politics of their personal gains putting aside the national interests. Daska is no more the stronghold of PML-N, he added.

