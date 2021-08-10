UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win Cantonment Board Election In Sindh; Hopes Sadaqat Jatoi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hopes Sadaqat Jatoi

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central region Sindh Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday said PTI was contesting Cantonment Board Elections on all wards and will become victorious in it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central region Sindh Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday said PTI was contesting Cantonment board Elections on all wards and will become victorious in it.

Addressing a press conference, Jatoi said not only in Cantonment Board Election but PTI will win coming local bodies as well as general elections in Sindh.

He accused the PPP government for starting pre-poll rigging by appointing Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi and elected representatives belonging to Cantonment Board areas had been given responsibilities.

He said 14 candidates nominated by PPP in Cantonment Board elections had been declared ineligible for different reasons.

Announcing the Names of PTI candidates for Cantonment Board Hyderabad, Jatoi said Zahid Jalbani, Rashid Mehmood Awan, Muhammad Ashraf Memon, Kashif Qadir Shaikh, Ms.

Afshan Rauf, Muhammad Nasim Khan, Saif-ul-Islam, Muhammad Imran and Usman Ghani will contest elections on wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6,7,9 and 10 respectively and party will support independent candidate on ward 8.

He said PPP had failed in providing relief to the people of Sindh since last 13 years' rule and the province was giving a look like Moen Jo Daro.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we are proud of him.

He hoped that PTI would become victorious in Cantonment Board Elections all over Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Hyderabad Jatoi Usman Ghani Rashid Mehmood All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

People's purchasing power increased by 37 percent: ..

People's purchasing power increased by 37 percent: SAPM

1 second ago
 54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

3 seconds ago
 NSA Watchdog Says Will Review Alleged Targeting of ..

NSA Watchdog Says Will Review Alleged Targeting of US News Media - Inspector Gen ..

4 seconds ago
 Messi Arrives in Paris, PSG to Hold Press Conferen ..

Messi Arrives in Paris, PSG to Hold Press Conference on Wednesday

6 seconds ago
 Secretary, DG health KP pay surprise visit to ATH ..

Secretary, DG health KP pay surprise visit to ATH Abbottabad

10 seconds ago
 Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus borde ..

Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus border

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.