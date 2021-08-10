PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hopes Sadaqat Jatoi

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central region Sindh Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday said PTI was contesting Cantonment Board Elections on all wards and will become victorious in it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central region Sindh Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday said PTI was contesting Cantonment board Elections on all wards and will become victorious in it.

Addressing a press conference, Jatoi said not only in Cantonment Board Election but PTI will win coming local bodies as well as general elections in Sindh.

He accused the PPP government for starting pre-poll rigging by appointing Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi and elected representatives belonging to Cantonment Board areas had been given responsibilities.

He said 14 candidates nominated by PPP in Cantonment Board elections had been declared ineligible for different reasons.

Announcing the Names of PTI candidates for Cantonment Board Hyderabad, Jatoi said Zahid Jalbani, Rashid Mehmood Awan, Muhammad Ashraf Memon, Kashif Qadir Shaikh, Ms.

Afshan Rauf, Muhammad Nasim Khan, Saif-ul-Islam, Muhammad Imran and Usman Ghani will contest elections on wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6,7,9 and 10 respectively and party will support independent candidate on ward 8.

He said PPP had failed in providing relief to the people of Sindh since last 13 years' rule and the province was giving a look like Moen Jo Daro.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we are proud of him.

He hoped that PTI would become victorious in Cantonment Board Elections all over Pakistan.