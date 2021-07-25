UrduPoint.com
PTI To Win Elections In AJK, Claims Haleem Adil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

PTI to win elections in AJK, claims Haleem Adil

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with thumping majority as the voters would cast their votes in favour of PTI.

PTI Sindh, Leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh talking to media persons here on Sunday said the 'bat' election symbol of PTI would be stamped once again today.

"I have brought sweets from Karachi today to celebrate PTI's victory," he informed.

The conspirators would be defeated today and patriotic Kashmiri would vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said adding, "I am here since yesterday evening and witnessed the enthusiasm of the Kashmiris who want to vote for PTI and think that PTI should come into power."

