PTI to win elections in AJK on July 25: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Safdar he said, July 25 would be the victory day of PTI.

After Gilgit-Baltistan, the days of politics of incompetents are numbered in Kashmir too, he added.

A person sitting in London, who pushed the country into darkness, will have to give account of everything, he said adding, those who developed personal relations with 'Sajjan Jindal' instead of paying due attention to Kashmir are today asking Kashmiris to give votes.

Spreading Indian narrative while standing in AJK is a shameful act, he added.

He said in order to win the elections, Maryam Safdar and her followers started a propaganda of bifurcation of Kashmir, whereas on the other hand, Imran Khan is the leader who exposed the ugly face of India to the world.

He said even today in Tashkent, in response to a question from an Indian journalist, Imran Khan exposed the RSS ideology.