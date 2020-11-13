PTI to win elections in GB: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) will win the elections in Gilgat Baltistan through popular public support.

Talking to various party and businessmen delegations in separate meetings at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the skipper's team would bag the GB elections, adding that the PTI would fulfill all promises made during the election campaign.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Senate elections would be held on time, adding that the opposition parties should stop dreaming of ousting the government.

"All the institutions are on one page for the development and prosperity of the country. We came to power with votes of the people and the public is with us", he said.

Sarwar said the PTI government was committed to strengthening national institutions, including democracy and parliament.

He said the PPP and the PML-N governments had completed their constitutional terms in the past and now they should give other political party an opportunity to complete the tenure.

The governor said the captain would also win the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The opposition should know that the government would ensure transparent elections in Gilgit. All the promises made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to people of Gilgit will be fulfilled.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the Federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible steps to solve problems of the business community. He said the industry in Pakistan was fast recovering and the government had saved the country from economic bankruptcy through its successful strategy.

On coronavirus pandemic, Chaudhry Sarwar said the coronavirus was increasing in Pakistan with each passing day. In these circumstances, there was no option but to implement Corona SOPs. He said people must follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid a catastrophe as negligence could be very dangerous.

Meanwhile, the governor condoled the demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

The governor also prayed for speedy recovery of NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal who issuffering from coronavirus.