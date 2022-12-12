PTI to win future elections: Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the coming elections with a heavy margin.

He was addressing an open court at his constituency here.

Dr Akhtar Malik stated that the masses would reject the unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He added that PTI members were ready to leave assemblies. Criticizing the policies of the incumbent government, Dr Akhtar observed that masses were fed up with inflation. He added that PTI would resolve public problems at their doorstep.