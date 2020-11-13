PTI to win GB election on Nov 15: Shah Nasir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Gilgit Baltistan Shah Nasir Friday said November 15 would be the day of victory for PTI and defeat for PPP, PML-N and their allies.

Talking to APP here, he said that people of GB were well aware about the false promises and slogans of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus towards the basic issues of his constituency and then pay attention to the difficulties faced by the people of Sindh.

Shah Nasir said that due to the policies of Prime Minister Imram Khan, the country's economy was on the right track.

He said that PTI would clean sweep in the elections and would form the government and added soon after coming into power PTI would focus on the basic issues of the people of GB.